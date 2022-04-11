Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 418600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

