Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.24 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $1.77 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.22 or 0.07410266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.91 or 1.00164660 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,625,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

