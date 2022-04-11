Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Papa John’s International worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

PZZA stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

