Parachute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169,955.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Parachute has a total market cap of $468,767.71 and approximately $169,955.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022796 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

