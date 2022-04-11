ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $3,788.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.29 or 1.00132271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00023960 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

