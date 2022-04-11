PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $41.46 million and $4.18 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

