Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $946.61 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $946.61 million and $13.81 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00075403 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

