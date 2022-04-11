PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 46.1% This Week

PAYCENT (PYN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $20,356.49 and approximately $35.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

