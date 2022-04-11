Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

