Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.94% of Peloton Interactive worth $101,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 60.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,010.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $23.97. 129,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,405,566. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

