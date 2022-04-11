Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.36 on Monday, reaching C$49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 432,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,179. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.54. The stock has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 over the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

