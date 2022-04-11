Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.56

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 9866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

