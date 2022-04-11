Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Down 6.5%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $203.68 and last traded at $203.68. Approximately 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 209,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.93.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.38. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,346.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,463. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Penumbra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

