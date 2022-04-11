Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.99

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

