Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFMT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 71,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $144,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,012,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,158 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 334,585 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,041. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

