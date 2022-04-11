Permission Coin Reaches Market Cap of $24.28 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $358,825.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07405255 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.02 or 0.99968526 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,994,882,651 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

