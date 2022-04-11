Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

PETS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 497.86 ($6.53).

LON PETS opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.19. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.88). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

