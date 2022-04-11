Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 865,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

