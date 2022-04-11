Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,205 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. 947,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

