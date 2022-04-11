PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho cut their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $149,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 274,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $9,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $103,904,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PG&E by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 188,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

