Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.49. 3,971,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,965. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

