Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.31) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

PHR opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

