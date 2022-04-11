Pickle Finance Price Tops $4.26 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00010708 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $8.14 million and $1.42 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

