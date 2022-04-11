PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $130,189.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

