Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $112.47 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

