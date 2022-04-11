Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.