Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

PANW opened at $608.23 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

