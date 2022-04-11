Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

VZ opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

