Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 51,203 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

