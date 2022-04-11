Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 9,185 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $111.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

