Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,492 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

