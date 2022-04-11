Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,254,000 after purchasing an additional 534,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $91.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

