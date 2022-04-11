Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.