Piper Sandler Comments on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CBOE stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.41. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
