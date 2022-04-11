Piper Sandler Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.24 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

NYSE WLL opened at $80.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.