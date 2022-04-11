Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOG. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of NOG opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

