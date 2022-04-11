Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $13,440,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

