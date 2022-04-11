Pizza Market Capitalization Reaches $305,056.23 (PIZZA)

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $305,056.23 and $4.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006776 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00268421 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00274623 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

