PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

