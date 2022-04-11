Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

