Plair (PLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $148.00

Plair (PLA) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Plair has a market cap of $445,588.21 and $148.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Plair has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Plair Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

