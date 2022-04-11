PlayFuel 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $1.06 million and $1.84 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

