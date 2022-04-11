Po.et (POE) Hits Market Capitalization of $231,351.04

Po.et (POE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $231,351.04 and approximately $75.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00103930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.