Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $589,574.09 and $16,316.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $29.48 or 0.00073908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00104425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

