Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. 8,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,603. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

