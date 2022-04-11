PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.27 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $132.53 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.