PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in PPL by 55.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 20.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $68,114,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.