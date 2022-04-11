Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0565 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $3,537.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,287,135 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

