PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $32.64

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.64, but opened at $34.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

