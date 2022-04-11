ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 2.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 234,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,759,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

